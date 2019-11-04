Image copyright PA Image caption Stonehaven has suffered at the hands of flooding in recent years

Work on part of Stonehaven's flood protection scheme has been halted.

Local residents have been told the move is due to ground conditions around the work being carried out on the River Carron.

Work has been suspended around the Carron Terrace area.

Aberdeenshire Council said work on the flood protection project was progressing well, and that there would be a further update issued later in November.

The removal of some trees is being considered.

The council said in a statement: "Residents should rest assured work on the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme along the River Carron is continuing to make good progress.

"While work along a stretch of Carron Terrace has been temporarily halted while we consider options which may include the removal of a number of trees, this is allowing other sections - including from the road bridge to the sea, along Carron Gardens and opposite Carron Terrace - to progress at pace."

An information evening is planned for 19 November.