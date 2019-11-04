NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

One person freed after mobile crane topples over on A96

  • 4 November 2019

One person has been freed after a mobile crane toppled over on the A96 in Moray.

The accident happened between Alves and Elgin at about 10:15.

Fire appliances from Forres and Elgin and a heavy rescue unit from Inverness were sent to the scene and crews to release the casualty. There are no details yet of any injuries.

Diversions were put in place while the incident was dealt with.

Related Topics