NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Cairngorm rescuers search for 'lost and exhausted' walkers

  • 4 November 2019
Cairngorm Plateau Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The walkers are thought to be on Cairngorm plateau

Rescuers are searching for two walkers "lost and exhausted" in the Cairngorm mountains.

Cairngorm mountain rescue team said the pair had been out for a few days and had been "hammered" by poor weather.

Glenmore Lodge MRT has also joined the search on Cairngorm plateau.

