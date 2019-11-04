Cairngorm rescuers search for 'lost and exhausted' walkers
- 4 November 2019
Rescuers are searching for two walkers "lost and exhausted" in the Cairngorm mountains.
Cairngorm mountain rescue team said the pair had been out for a few days and had been "hammered" by poor weather.
Glenmore Lodge MRT has also joined the search on Cairngorm plateau.