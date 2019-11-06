Woman airlifted from Shetland cliffs

Image copyright RNLI Image caption The rescue happened on Wednesday afternoon

A woman has been taken to hospital in Shetland after being rescued from cliffs.

The Coastguard helicopter and Lerwick lifeboat were both called to the scene near Sumburgh Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The walker was taken to hospital in Lerwick. She was believed to be in a stable condition.

Emergency services were made aware of the casualty's location through the what3words app.