Biker badly injured in crash near Oldmeldrum
- 7 November 2019
A man has been badly injured after his motorbike was involved in a crash with a car in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened on the A947 Dyce to Banff road, near Oldmeldrum, at about 19:25 on Wednesday.
The man was taken to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.
Police Scotland appealed for witnesses and said the collision involved a grey Lexmoto Michigan motorbike and a silver Audi A3 car.