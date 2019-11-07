Image copyright Google Image caption Prof Krukowski worked at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

The Queen's former surgeon in Scotland has won an unfair dismissal case against NHS Grampian.

Prof Zygmunt Krukowski resigned from his Aberdeen Royal Infirmary post in 2016, after earlier raising concerns about patient safety.

An employment tribunal ruled the case was constructive unfair dismissal.

However, NHS Grampian welcomed the rejection of part of the case, which claimed Prof Krukowski suffered as he had made health and safety disclosures.

The tribunal, in a 120-page ruling, also rejected a claim of race discrimination.

A date will now be set for a hearing on what compensation should be awarded.

'Disappointed with decision'

NHS Grampian said in a statement: "While we are conscious that this case is continuing, we are pleased to note that Prof Krukowski's claims that he was dismissed or treated badly because he made health and safety disclosures, were dismissed and that the patient safety concerns he had raised were found to have been properly considered and investigated.

"His claim of race discrimination was also dismissed.

"We are disappointed with the tribunal's decision that Prof Krukowski's decision to resign amounted to a constructive dismissal. We will look to learn from the tribunal's comments on the processes and procedures followed and what changes could to be made."

In 2016, eight senior doctors - including Prof Krukowski - were cleared of wrongdoing after a series of investigations.

The General Medical Council launched an inquiry after medical staff were suspended during probes.

A report by the Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCSE) had described a "breakdown in functional working relationships", while a report from Health Improvement Scotland (HIS) called for an urgent restructuring of surgical ward teams.