Image caption Peel will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh in December

A mother caught with more than £300,000 of drugs in Moray became involved in the illegal trade after criminals threatened to harm her children, a court has heard.

Sasha Peel, 29, had cocaine, heroin and the sedative etizolam at her home in Lossiemouth in August last year.

Peel said she had no other option due to fears for her two young children.

She admitted supply charges and will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on 5 December.

The court heard how officers raided Peel's house in the town's Cromarty Place after receiving intelligence that her property was a storage facility.

Two payments

They found cocaine worth more than £265,000, Etizolam which could sold for almost £60,000, and heroin with a maximum street value of more than £30,000.

Richard Goddard QC, prosecuting, said: "The accused claimed that she became involved as she had received a phone call threatening her and her children with harm if she didn't agree to have her house used as a "safe house".

"The accused stated that she expected to be paid money in return for storing the drugs.

"However, she stated that over the period libelled she only obtained two payments; one of £300 and the other for £450, paid by for a male who uplifted cocaine."

Defence advocate Edith Forrest said that given her client's lack of previous offending, the court would need a report about her background before sentence could be imposed.