Image caption A 26-year-old was charged after a search of a property in King Street

Police and bomb disposal officers are searching a property in Aberdeen.

The search of the property in Ferrier Crescent follows the discovery of chemicals at another address in the city's King Street on 2 November.

A 26-year-old man was later charged with an explosives offence following the discovery in King Street last weekend.

Police said the incident was not considered to be a threat to the community.

Ch Insp Darren Bruce said: "Public safety has been at the forefront of our response throughout this investigation and we have been closely coordinating with specialist partner agencies to minimise any risk and disruption to the public.

"There is not considered to be any threat to the community and I would like to thank local residents for their full co-operation and patience."