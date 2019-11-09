Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Pitttodrie Lane

A teenager has been subjected to racist abuse and assaulted near Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.

Police said the 18-year-old suffered injuries to his face in the incident which happened on Pittodrie Lane at about 17:00 on Friday.

The male suspect, who was on a black bike and had a hood up, was white, in his early 20s, about 6ft tall and slim.

He had blond facial hair and was wearing dark clothes. The victim was later released from hospital.

PC Keri Dunn said: "This was despicable behaviour which will not be tolerated.

"There would have been a number of people in the area around the time of the incident and we are keen to talk to anyone who might have seen anything."