NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pedestrian dies in Bucksburn collision involving two cars

  • 10 November 2019
Scene of accident Image copyright Jasper Image
Image caption The incident happened on Inverurie Road, near the junction with Gilbert Road

A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured following an accident that involved two cars and two pedestrians in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

The 70-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition.

The incident happened on Inverurie Road, near the junction with Gilbert Road at about 19:55 on Saturday.

It involved a black BMW estate car and a silver Nissan Pixo.

Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Craig McNeill said: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this terrible tragedy."

He added: "I am extremely interested in speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle beforehand. I would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident."

