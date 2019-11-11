Image copyright Jasper Image Image caption The incident happened on Inverurie Road, near the junction with Gilbert Road

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Aberdeen.

A 70-year-old man died and a 18-year-old woman was seriously injured in the incident in Bucksburn on Saturday evening. They were both pedestrians.

The young woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she is in a stable condition.

Police said a 29-year-old had been arrested and charged and he was expected to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

The incident happened on Inverurie Road, near the junction with Gilbert Road at about 19:55 on Saturday.

It involved a black BMW estate car and a silver Nissan Pixo as well as the two pedestrians.

Police appealed for assistance from anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident.

Sgt Craig McNeill said: "Our thoughts remain with those affected by this incident.

"I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to assist us so far.

"The investigation continues and I would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle beforehand and who has still not spoken to us."