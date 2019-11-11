Image copyright Getty Images

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will host the prestigious Tour of Britain cycling race after both councils agreed a deal.

The region will welcome the final stage of the tour in September next year, and the opening Grand Depart in 2021.

The Tour of Britain is the UK's biggest cycling event, attracting some of the world's top riders.

Exact route details will be confirmed at a later stage. Next year's race will start in Penzance on 6 September and end in Aberdeen on 13 September.

Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett said: "With its mix of stunning landscapes, historic architecture, passionate fans and gruelling terrain, it promises to be a spectacular finale to the UK's biggest bike race."

This year, Britain's biggest professional cycling race starts in Glasgow in September.

Aberdeen has hosted the spin-off Tour Series for the past three years, attracting tens of thousands of spectators, and Aberdeenshire is home to the annual Ride the North event.