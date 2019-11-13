Police investigating a crash in Aberdeenshire which left a teenage biker badly injured have appealed for the occupants of a van to come forward.

The accident happened on the A947 Dyce to Banff road, near Oldmeldrum, at about 19:25 on Wednesday 6 November.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with what were described as serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A van stopped at the scene, and police believe the occupants could have relevant information.

The collision involved a grey Lexmoto Michigan motorbike and a silver Audi A3 car.

Sgt Peter Henderson said: "Our inquiries have established that a light coloured van stopped at the scene. We have not yet spoken to the occupant of this vehicle.

"If you were the driver or a passenger in this vehicle, or know who they are, I would urge you to contact on 101.

"Anyone else with information who has not yet spoken to a police officer is also asked to get in touch."