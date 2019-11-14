An Aberdeenshire-based house builder has warned redundancies are likely as part of a review of its business.

Scotia Homes, of Ellon, said the business was "well-placed" - but that there were "continuing challenges to trading".

It is not known how many jobs could be under threat.

Managing director Martin Bruce said: "It is important to position the business to ensure long-term stability."

The review will take place over the coming months.

Mr Bruce said: "The decision to undertake this review has not been taken lightly and was only decided following very thorough consideration of the impact of improving efficiencies, market conditions and delivery timelines for forthcoming projects.

"This re-organisation process will be undertaken over the next few months and is likely to result in some redundancies."

He added: "This is a difficult period for all involved and through this process we will be considering all options especially for those directly affected."