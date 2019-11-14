Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at Burger King in Elgin last month

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Burger King in Elgin.

The incident happened at the fast food restaurant in the Moray town's Ashgrove Road at about 23:50 on Sunday 13 October.

Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man was due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday.

It follows a 40-year-old man previously being charged.