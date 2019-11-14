Image caption A property in Aberdeen was cordoned off by police

A man has appeared in court charged under the Terrorism Act in Aberdeen.

Richard Smith, 26, is charged with having information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He is also charged with making, or possession of, explosive under suspicious circumstances.

It followed King Street being off closed between University Road and Linksfield Road earlier this month and a property being cordoned off.

Mr Smith faced charges under the Terrorism Act 2000 and Explosive Substances Act 1883 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.