The University of Aberdeen is bringing students on exchange programmes to Hong Kong back to Scotland amid increasing civil unrest.

It follows escalating anti-government protests in recent days including violent clashes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK).

The University of Aberdeen said the safety of the 10 students it has in Hong Kong was the overriding concern.

The University of Edinburgh is also recalling students.

The University of Aberdeen said in a statement: "We are in close contact with our exchange students. Arrangements are being put into place to bring our exchange students home.

"The safety of our students is paramount."

The university has links with four institutions in Hong Kong.

CUHK saw clashes overnight on Tuesday as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at masked protesters, who in turn started fires and threw petrol bombs.

