Death of man in Turriff treated as 'unexplained'
- 18 November 2019
The death of a man in an Aberdeenshire town is being treated as "unexplained".
Police said the man's body was found at the Burn of Turriff at the Haughs park in Turriff on Sunday morning.
The area was cordoned off as an investigation got under way.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."