Man seriously hurt after being hit by Aberdeen car
- 25 November 2019
A pedestrian has been badly injured after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.
The man was in the Powis Terrace area of the city when the accident happened at about 14:25.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"Officers are currently at the scene carrying out an investigation and road closures are in place."