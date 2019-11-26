Image copyright Jim Ramsay/LNER Image caption The new service linking Aberdeen and London launched on Tuesday morning

A new fleet of trains has begun carrying passengers between Aberdeen and London.

The first London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service involving the Azuma left the city heading for King's Cross on Tuesday morning.

LNER said the aim was "transforming" travel for passengers along the East Coast route.

The company said the new trains offered more spacious and comfortable interiors and better catering.

Passengers will have increased leg room and each seat has its own power socket.

The inaugural southbound Azuma service was calling at Stonehaven, Montrose, Arbroath, Dundee, Leuchars, Kirkcaldy, Inverkeithing, Edinburgh Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley en route to London King's Cross.

LNER is replacing all 45 of the existing trains in its fleet with 65 new Azuma trains.

The transfer is expected to be completed by June.