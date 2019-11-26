Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption A police investigation has been launched

A 66-year-old pedestrian has been left seriously injured after a hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen.

The man was in Powis Terrace at the junction with Bedford Road next to traffic lights when the incident happened at about 14:30 on Monday.

A grey Lexus IS car, registration SC06 XEL, struck the man and did not stop.

The vehicle was seen a short time later in the Ash-Hill Drive area of Aberdeen where it was abandoned and four men were seen leaving the vehicle.

The car has now been recovered by police and inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and occupants.

Passers-by went to the aid of the man and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance where he was said to be in a serious condition with leg and chest injuries.

Insp Steve Manson said: "It appears that the Lexus was being driven erratically prior to the incident and after being involved in the collision with the pedestrian it failed to stop.

"The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and the driver made no attempt to stop and check on him.

"We are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or saw the Lexus before or after the incident, to get in touch. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that can assist our inquiries then please contact us."