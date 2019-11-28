Image copyright Moray Council Image caption Pallets of sandbags were delivered in Lossiemouth

Households in Lossiemouth which were evacuated due to flooding concerns have been told it is safe to return home.

Six households were deemed at risk on Wednesday, as pallets of sandbags were distributed to Shore Street, Seatown and Clifton Road in the Moray town.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) had issued a flood warning due to the high tide and predicted large waves.

Moray Council praised the efforts of all involved.