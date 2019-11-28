Image copyright Marten van Dijl/Greenpeace Image caption Greenpeace boarded installations in October

Energy giant Shell has launched a legal action in a bid to stop environmentalists from boarding unmanned North Sea installations.

Lawyers acting for Shell have gone to the Court of Session in Edinburgh seeking an interim interdict against Greenpeace.

It follows protestors boarding platforms in the Brent field off Shetland last month.

Greenpeace claims an order would breach its right to protest.

Shell wants an order preventing protestors from going within 500m (1,640 ft) of installations, claiming the protests are a safety risk.

The campaign group claims Shell's plans for decommissioning the installations will cause environmental damage.

Lawyers for Greenpeace said Shell had failed to show there was a legal need to override its right to protest.

Judge Lady Carmichael will give her ruling on 4 December.