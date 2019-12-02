One treated after fire at Aberdeen flat
- 2 December 2019
One person had to be treated by paramedics after a fire at an Aberdeen flat.
The emergency services were called out to Skene Terrace on Sunday evening after the fire in a ground floor flat.
Three fire appliances were involved in the operation.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "One casualty was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation, with a second given a precautionary check-up."