NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

One treated after fire at Aberdeen flat

  • 2 December 2019

One person had to be treated by paramedics after a fire at an Aberdeen flat.

The emergency services were called out to Skene Terrace on Sunday evening after the fire in a ground floor flat.

Three fire appliances were involved in the operation.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "One casualty was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation, with a second given a precautionary check-up."

