Pedestrian, 84, badly hurt after collision in Ellon

  • 2 December 2019

An 84-year-old man has been badly injured after being hit by a car in Aberdeenshire.

The collision happened on Bridge Street in Ellon at about 09:10.

Police Scotland said the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what were described as "serious" injuries.

However, they were not thought to be life-threatening.

