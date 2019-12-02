Image caption The machine replaced a visiting service

Patients who previously had to wait up to three months for kidney stone treatment can now be seen within days thanks to the arrival of a £400,000 machine, NHS Grampian has said.

The lithotripter replaced a visiting mobile service which would come every six weeks.

More than 170 patients have been seen in Aberdeen since its introduction six months ago.

It has also in turn freed up theatre time for other purposes.

The launch of the service was backed by the health board's Endowment Fund.

'Significant impact'

Urology consultant Dr Ismail Mokadem said: "As the new service is on site, it enables us to offer emergency treatment to patients during the same admission or the latest within two weeks.

"This had a significant impact on emergency theatre utilisation and on readmission rates due to pain and allows patients to return faster to their normal lives.

"The introduction of the onsite lithotripsy service has tripled our capacity to treat patients with stone disease with one of the least invasive techniques available. Side effects are very rare and the risk is lower than surgery."

Sheena Lonchay, manager of the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund, said she was "delighted" the charity has been able to support the project.