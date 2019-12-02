Man charged after indecency CCTV appeal in Aberdeen
- 2 December 2019
A man has been charged after a police CCTV appeal over an alleged indecent offence at an Aberdeen shopping centre.
Police had released an image last month in relation to an incident at H&M in Union Square on 5 August.
Police Scotland said a 38-year-old man had now been arrested and charged.
He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.