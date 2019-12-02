Aberdeen's council Town House has been evacuated and cordoned off after the discovery of a package containing an unknown substance.

The building houses the council chambers.

Ch Insp David Howieson, of Police Scotland, said: "As a precaution, a cordon is currently in place.

"There is currently not thought to be any threat to the wider community and we would like to thank the public for their patience."

'Remain clear of area'

Emergency services are assessing the situation.

Aberdeen City Council said in a statement: "We can confirm a suspicious package within Aberdeen City Council offices at the Town House has been reported to Police Scotland.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of the public, staff, elected members and all those who use our buildings is our priority and as such the site has been evacuated as a precaution, in line with established council security protocol.

"We would ask members of the public to remain clear of the area whilst this incident is investigated by the relevant authorities."