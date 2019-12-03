NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Bomb experts heading to Scapa Flow torpedo warhead

  • 3 December 2019
Cava lighthouse in Scapa Flow Image copyright Chris Downer
Image caption The discovery was made at Scapa Flow

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts are heading to Orkney's Scapa Flow to deal with a torpedo warhead discovered close to the wreck of the Royal Oak.

Coastguards were alerted to the discovery on Monday.

There will be a 500m (1,640ft) exclusion zone around the wreck until the device has been dealt with. The experts are expected to arrive on Wednesday afternoon.

The Royal Oak was attacked by a German submarine in 1939, leaving 835 dead.

