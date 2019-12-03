Image copyright Chris Downer Image caption The discovery was made at Scapa Flow

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts are heading to Orkney's Scapa Flow to deal with a torpedo warhead discovered close to the wreck of the Royal Oak.

Coastguards were alerted to the discovery on Monday.

There will be a 500m (1,640ft) exclusion zone around the wreck until the device has been dealt with. The experts are expected to arrive on Wednesday afternoon.

The Royal Oak was attacked by a German submarine in 1939, leaving 835 dead.