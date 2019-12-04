A child rapist who photographed his abuse of a two-year-old girl in Moray and shared the images has been jailed for 13 years.

Matthew Sinclair, 28, from Elgin, was caught after he left his mobile phone on to charge and a woman looked at its contents and found messages on an app.

Sinclair admitted raping the two-year-old and distributing or showing indecent photos.

Judge Michael O'Grady QC said the crime was depraved and horrendous.

The judge told Sinclair at the High Court in Edinburgh: "In these courts we are depressingly familiar with the depths to which some individuals will sink to satisfy their urges."

He said the depravity, cynicism and cruel indifference with which he abused the child, who was little more than a baby, was "quite beyond description".

The judge told the sex offender: "You do, at the very least at times, show a considerable lack of empathy and a failure to recognise the horrendous nature of what you have done."

He earlier told Sinclair, who has been placed on the sex offenders' register, that he had committed "acts of breathtaking wickedness and depravity".

Defence counsel Susan Duff said: "I cannot make anything he did any less awful. His crime is abhorrent."