Two people found dead in Stonehaven property
- 6 December 2019
A major investigation has been launched after two people were found dead at a property in Aberdeenshire.
Police were called to the building, believed to be a holiday home, in the Rickarton area of Stonehaven, at about 13:30 on Thursday.
Fire crews were also called to the scene but no further details are available.
A police spokesman said they had received a report about the deaths of two adults.
Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are continuing.