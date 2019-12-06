Two people found dead in Stonehaven property

A major investigation has been launched after two people were found dead at a property in Aberdeenshire.

Police were called to the building, believed to be a holiday home, in the Rickarton area of Stonehaven, at about 13:30 on Thursday.

Fire crews were also called to the scene but no further details are available.

A police spokesman said they had received a report about the deaths of two adults.

Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are continuing.