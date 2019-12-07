NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

One person arrested over man's death in Aberdeen

  • 7 December 2019
Aberdeen death

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to an incident in Ruthrieston Crescent early on Saturday morning, where a man's body was found.

No further details have been revealed.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites