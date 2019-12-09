Image caption Alan Geddes was found dead in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of a man in Aberdeen.

The body of Alan Geddes, 56, was found in Ruthrieston Crescent on Saturday.

Stuart Quinn, 33, made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. He was remanded in custody.

The family of Mr Geddes said they were "heartbroken", and described him as a "devoted dad, brother, uncle and friend".

In a statement they said: "He will be remembered for his selfless loving nature and will be sorely missed by all. We are heartbroken."

Det Insp Carron McKellar said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of Alan at this extremely difficult time.

"Our inquiries continue and I would urge anyone who believes they may have information relevant to our investigation to call us on 101."