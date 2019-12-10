Woman faces Aberdeen Crown Office embezzlement charge
- 10 December 2019
A woman has appeared in court charged with embezzlement relating to Crown Office premises in Aberdeen.
It had been revealed in October than an investigation was under way concerning the procurator fiscal's office.
Katherine Vaughan, 33, from Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court on petition to face the embezzlement charge on Tuesday.
She made no plea, the case was continued for further examination, and she was released on bail.