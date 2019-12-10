Image copyright CHC

A long-running North Sea pay dispute involving dozens workers at CHC Helicopter in Aberdeen has been settled.

The Unite union said a ballot had showed overwhelming support for the latest offer from the firm.

The dispute had been ongoing for about 18 months

CHC said it was "pleased" a solution has been reached. The union said it was "delighted" that negotiations has been successful.

CHC said it was a "mutually acceptable" conclusion.

Unite's regional industrial officer Shauna Wright added: "The result was 91% to accept and 9% to reject. Unite remain committed to a good working relationship going forward with CHC."