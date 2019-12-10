NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Banchory

  • 10 December 2019

A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Aberdeenshire.

The collision happened in High Street in Banchory at about 11:15.

Police Scotland said the injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His injuries were described as "serious, but not life-threatening".

The road was closed as a result, but later reopened.

