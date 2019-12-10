Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Banchory
- 10 December 2019
A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Aberdeenshire.
The collision happened in High Street in Banchory at about 11:15.
Police Scotland said the injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. His injuries were described as "serious, but not life-threatening".
The road was closed as a result, but later reopened.