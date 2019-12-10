Image copyright University of Aberdeen Image caption The plans - including work at Johnston Halls - will go to the council next year

Plans for a "transformational" £50m campus investment have been approved by the University of Aberdeen's governing court.

The proposals to "revitalise" the heart of the historic King's College campus will now be subject to formal planning applications to Aberdeen City Council.

The plans are due to a predicted growth in student numbers over the next decade.

They are expected to submitted by spring next year.

The wide-ranging plans would include relocating the business school from its current home in the MacRobert Building to a new home in Johnston Halls.

University of Aberdeen principal and vice-chancellor Prof George Boyne said: "These are transformational plans that will ensure we continue to provide our students and staff with world class teaching and learning facilities, and will help us attract the best and brightest to Aberdeen.

"As we plan for the future it is crucial that we remain equipped to meet the needs of modern students with contemporary, flexible and technology-ready facilities that regenerates underused space in our historic campus, while maintaining the unique heritage for which it is renowned."