NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Offshore helicopter diverts to Sumburgh after lightning strike

  • 13 December 2019

An offshore helicopter diverted to Shetland after a suspected lightning strike.

The CHC S92 helicopter was flying to an offshore platform from Aberdeen when the pilot requested a "precautionary priority landing".

The aircraft diverted and landed safely on Friday afternoon at Sumburgh Airport, where it was being inspected by engineers.

There were 15 passengers and two crew on board.