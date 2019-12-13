Image caption Alan Donnelly had denied sexual assault

The former deputy provost of Aberdeen has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Conservative Alan Donnelly had denied kissing and touching a man who was working at an event in the city.

The three-day trial heard one of the accuser's supervisors say he was "trembling and shaking" when he reported the incident to her.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of the accused's guilt.

Sentence was deferred for reports until next month.

The case involved an event which took place in Aberdeen last November.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said Donnelly approached him, made comments about him being good-looking, and asked him questions about where he was from.

Evidence 'overwhelming'

A witness earlier told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that her co-worker said he had felt like he was "sexually abused".

Defence lawyer David Sutherland said his client's position was simply that the allegations did not take place, and denied any impropriety.

However, Sheriff Wallace described the evidence as "overwhelming", and was satisfied the contact was sexual.