Men charged after woman badly hurt by falling sofa in Aberdeen
- 16 December 2019
Two men have been charged after a woman was badly injured by a sofa which fell from a building in Aberdeen city centre.
The 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.
Police Scotland said the men, aged 26 and 31, were charged after a sofa was allegedly thrown from a building on Saturday 7 December.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.