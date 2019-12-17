Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Aberdeen.

The 34-year-old was approached by a man in South Mount Street in the Rosemount area of the city at about 02:00 on Sunday.

She was not injured but police said she was left shaken by the incident.

They want to trace a man who was about 5ft 9in tall wearing a dark beanie hat with coloured stripes, a dark hooded jacket and carrying a dark backpack.

Det Sgt Kevin McGhee, of Aberdeen CID, said: "We have had no similar incidents of this nature reported but we are keen to identify this man as soon as possible and would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area of Rosemount Viaduct and South Mount Street, heading towards Westburn Park, to think back and let us know if you may have seen a man matching this description."