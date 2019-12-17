Image caption Alan Donnelly will be sentenced for sexual assault in January

Aberdeen City Council could face a leadership reshuffle after the removal of a councillor convicted of sexual assault changed the balance of power.

Former deputy provost Alan Donnelly resigned from the Scottish Conservatives after being found guilty of kissing and touching a man.

He was then removed from all council committees.

The Conservative, Labour and independent coalition held power with a majority of one.

Now with Donnelly out of the administration, councillors will call on officers to look at re-allocating key positions at an urgent business meeting on Thursday.

Officers will be asked to bring forward options for the removal or appointment of various positions.

The proposals will have to wait to be considered until the next council meeting in March.

There have already been calls for Donnelly's resignation as a councillor.

A three-day trial heard one of the accuser's supervisors say he was "trembling and shaking" when he reported the incident to her.

Donnelly was convicted of sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

He will be sentenced next month.