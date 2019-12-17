Moray councillors have backed the principle of taking over a replacement Lossiemouth beach bridge.

The footbridge to Lossiemouth's East Beach was closed in July when structural engineers ruled it unsafe.

The Scottish government then committed to funding a replacement.

Moray Council said that after the bridge has been constructed it is expected the local authority will take ownership, and responsibility for ongoing inspection and maintenance.

Council convener Shona Morrison said: "Reconnecting the town to the iconic East Beach is hugely important for locals, businesses and visitors alike."

Some people wanting to reach the beach waded across a river to avoid a detour in July, but later had to be helped by Coastguards.

As a result of the closure, Moray Council had said East Beach was still accessible via Lossiemouth forest car park - known as Arthur's Bridge - three miles away, and Kingston, seven miles away.