Image caption Begum was previously jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh

A woman jailed for violently shaking a baby, leaving her with a bleed on the brain, has been given permission to appeal her conviction.

Childminder Syeda Begum had denied assaulting the baby - who was less than a year old - to the danger of life in Aberdeen back in 2017.

A High Court jury found the first offender guilty, and she was jailed for three years.

Her appeal is expected to be heard in the new year.

Begum, now 29, was jailed in April.

During a short hearing at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh, defence advocate Frances Connor argued that her client had legitimate grounds for the bid.

She told appeal judges Lord Carloway, Lord Glennie and Lord Turnbull that the evidence showed that other people may have been responsible for shaking the baby.

A judge at an earlier stage of proceedings had refused to allow this ground to progress.

But the appeal judges concluded the ground could be reinstated.

Lord Carloway said: "We give permission for the appeal to proceed."

The earlier trial, at the High Court in Aberdeen, had heard the child could potentially have problems with intelligence, learning, memory and concentration in the future.