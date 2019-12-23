Flight to Sumburgh turns back to Aberdeen due to landing gear warning
23 December 2019
A flight from Aberdeen to Shetland had to return to Aberdeen due to a cockpit warning indication about the nose landing gear.
Eastern Airways said the Sumburgh-bound Saab 2000 had 19 passengers and three crew on board.
It landed safely just after 10:25. Engineers will inspect the plane.
Eastern Airways said: "We apologise to passengers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our passengers and crew is our number one priority."