A flight from Aberdeen to Shetland had to return to Aberdeen due to a cockpit warning indication about the nose landing gear.

Eastern Airways said the Sumburgh-bound Saab 2000 had 19 passengers and three crew on board.

It landed safely just after 10:25. Engineers will inspect the plane.

Eastern Airways said: "We apologise to passengers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our passengers and crew is our number one priority."