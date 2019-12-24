Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the Lang Stracht, near the Stronsay Drive junction

A 69-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.

The pedestrian was struck by a red Hyundai on the Lang Stracht, near the Stronsay Drive junction, at 16:00 on Monday.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road was closed until the early hours of Tuesday morning as accident investigators examined the scene.