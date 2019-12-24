Man, 23, seriously injured in car crash in Aberdeenshire
- 24 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 23-year-old man has been seriously injured in a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The one-car accident happened on the B976 Aboyne to Ballater road at about 00:15, at the entrance to Glen Tanar Estate.
The collision involved a white BMW 120, and the driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being cut free.
Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to the accident or anyone who may have seen the car before the crash to get in touch.