Casualty airlifted to hospital after A98 crash near Buckie
- 26 December 2019
One person has been airlifted to hospital and five others have been injured in a two-car crash in Moray.
Police Scotland said the vehicles collided on the A98 near Buckie at about 15:15 on Thursday.
The air ambulance took one seriously-injured casualty to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness while the others were taken to hospital in Elgin.
The road was closed in both directions and police said diversions were in place.