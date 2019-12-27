Image copyright POLICE SCOTLAND Image caption Alice Farquharson was found dead in Aberdeen

A former police inspector is to stand trial charged with the murder of his wife in Aberdeen.

Keith Farquharson, 60, is accused of murdering Alice Farquharson, 56, in Angusfield Avenue in August this year.

The indictment alleges he seized her and struggled with her before compressing her neck and face. He is then said to have caused blunt force injury by means unknown.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Mulholland set a trial for February.

It is expected to last about five days.

Mr Farquharson is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Mrs Farquharson was a pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary School.