The emergency services have been called to a serious crash involving a bus and a car in Moray.

The collision happened on the A96 in Elgin at the junction of Morriston Road and West Road, shortly after 09:30.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service - which sent units from Fochabers, Forres and Lossiemouth - said cutting gear was being used to free a casualty from the car.

The road has been closed in both directions.